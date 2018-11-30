In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, a woman walks by "THE STRING PROJECT" by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez during ArtPrize at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. The international ArtPrize competition has announced the schedule and advisory committee for a Michigan art event. Project 1 will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27 next year in Grand Rapids. The event is the first in a series of citywide public art commissions that will be held in the years between biennial ArtPrize competitions. (Photo: Neil Blake / AP)

Grand Rapids – The international ArtPrize competition has announced the schedule and advisory committee for a Michigan art event.

Project 1 will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27 next year in Grand Rapids. The event is the first in a series of citywide public art commissions that will be held in the years between biennial ArtPrize competitions .

The event’s advisory committee includes museum representatives and independent curators. The group will work with ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist to invite artists from around the world to create installations for the event.

Buist says Project 1 will feature expansive outdoor exhibits that are expected to extend into various parts of the city. Officials will announce the project’s theme early next year.

Project 1 will also feature musical performances, volunteer opportunities and education programs.

