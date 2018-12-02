Battle Creek — Meditation is challenging for Brandon Navin. It feels like it goes against the whole way he’s been taught to function in society, he said.

“I feel as though I feel I have to be constantly stimulated,” he said.. “I feel as though I’m constantly dragged against my will, my thoughts and feelings.”

But meditation’s helped to change that.

Navin is a client at A Forever Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Battle Creek. One of the tracks available for clients there is the “Awareness” track. Meditation is part of it.

Navin, 47, has been in many addictions treatment centers. He thinks A Forever Recovery is maybe the 10th, and he’s found it a different experience.

“It’s been somewhat enlightening, calmed me down,” Navin said.

Three times a week, someone from SokukoJi Buddhist Temple Monastery comes to teach a meditation and awareness class at A Forever Recovery. A bus brings interested clients to the monastery’s brick building north of downtown twice a week.

The classes at A Forever Recovery aren’t SokukoJi’s only outreach.

abbot, who goes by the single name Sokuzan, and his students also hold Buddhist services and meditation classes in correctional facilities around the state, and they’re looking to establish a regular meditation class for inmates and staff at the Richard A. Handlon prison in Ionia starting next year.

