St. Johns – Small blue rubber ducks are being used to show support for a mid-Michigan man after a judge ruled he must remove thousands of found objects featured in an outdoor art installation because they violate an anti-junk ordinance

The Lansing State Journal reports the ducks are popping up on mailboxes, car dashboards and in window sills in support of artist Robert Park.

Clinton County District Court Judge Michael Clarizio ruled Oct. 31 that Park must remove items along a pathway on his Bath Township property except for a blue plastic duck.

Park spent two years creating “The Blue Loop,” which displays blue items. The plastic duck was the only object that didn’t fit the definition of junk.

Park said he’s heartened by his supporters. The judge’s decision is being appealed.

A GoFundMe has been started for Park. So far more than $2,700 of the $10,000 goal has been raised.

The Eggleston Gallery & Studio, 14035 Webster Rd., in Bath is giving out the blue ducks.

