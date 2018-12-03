Tyrone Township – A newly elected state lawmaker who works as a sheriff’s deputy was injured in a fight with a driver after a car chase.

MLive.com reports that Mike Mueller was hurt Wednesday in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township, northwest of Detroit. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Sheriff Michael Murphy tells The Livingston Daily Press & Argus that Mueller tried to stop a minivan on U.S. 23. The van flipped over after exiting the freeway.

Murphy said the driver was pulled from the van and began assaulting Mueller before being arrested.

Albert Smith of Flint has been charged with carjacking, assault and other felonies. Court records don’t list an attorney who could be reached for comment.

Mueller was recently elected to the House in the 51st District.

