Ypsilanti – The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded nearly $3 million to an Eastern Michigan University educator to lead an effort to improve the health of under-served Asian-American populations in Wayne and Kent counties.

Eastern Michigan says Professor Tsu-Yin Wu will serve as principal investigator on a cooperative agreement with the CDC. Wu teaches nursing in Eastern Michigan’s College of Health and Human Services.

The team will develop, implement and evaluate interventions to address risk behaviors such as tobacco use, poor nutrition and physical inactivity among Asian-Americans with heightened risks for diabetes and other chronic conditions.

The grant is for more than $590,000 per year for five years. The CDC has committed funds for the first year. Subsequent funding will be based on the team’s progress.

