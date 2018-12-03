Jacqueline Bowman (Photo: Austin Thomason)

The University of Michigan has named Jacqueline Bowman as the university’s first person to lead the Office of the Staff Ombuds, set to open in 2019.

The Staff Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion recommended the position along with staff members who called for support on resolving concerns and surrounding university programs and resources.

“Jacquie is the ideal person to support our staff in this new role,” said Robert Sellers, vice provost for equity and inclusion. “Her training in counseling and educational psychology, direct experience as an ombudsperson and specific knowledge of UM are precisely the mix we sought to ensure an effective neutral third party.”

Bowman, who earned her Ph.D. in educational psychology from U-M, has been lead counselor and program specialist at the Center for the Education of Women since 2008.

She established a new ombuds office at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign prior to her position at UM and worked as a corporate ombudsperson for a Fortune 500 company.

