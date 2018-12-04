Grand Rapids – Authorities say a young child has died after getting entangled in a gate that had been placed on top of her playpen to keep her from getting out.

WOOD-TV reports Emily English, who would have turned 2 next month, was found unresponsive Sunday at a home in Grand Rapids and pronounced dead at a hospital. Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle (COAL) says an autopsy confirmed the girl became unable to breathe when her head got entangled in the gate’s components.

Grand Rapids police say the death was being treated as an accident, but it remained under investigation. The gate wasn’t designed for such a use.

Toni Smith told the TV station her granddaughter “was a very happy baby and when she came to the room, it lit up.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/04/child-dies-entangled-gate-playpen/38669049/