Lansing — The Michigan Capitol was partially evacuated Tuesday as a state police bomb squad investigated a suspicious package left in a drop box outside a nearby U.S. Post office.

State police had blocked off Allegan Street near Townsend outside a federal building across the street from the southwest corner of the Michigan Capitol, said Sgt. Jeff Held.

State senators, staff and members of the public were asked to leave the south side of the Michigan Capitol at around 1:45 p.m. but the building remained open. Several people gathered inside the Boji Tower building east across the street from the Capitol.

“They called a code red and asked everybody to leave,” said state Sen. Mike Kowall, R-White Lake. “So I just got my staff out of there.”

Police advised everyone in the south side of the building to evacuate, Kowall said.

“That the first time that’s happened in all the years I’ve been here,” he said.

