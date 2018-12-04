A controversial Senate bill, which would delay phase in of a $12 minimum wage for most workers and scrap plans to ensure equal pay for tipped workers, was passed by the House competitiveness committee Tuesday in the second week of the Legislature’s lame duck session. (Photo: Al Goldis)

Lansing – Legislation adopting changes to the petition-driven minimum wage increase could lead to a lower tipped wage for restaurant workers than if the state stuck to an inflation growth plan adopted under a 2014 minimum wage law.

The controversial Senate bill, which would delay phase in of a $12 minimum wage for most workers and scrap plans to ensure equal pay for tipped workers, was passed 6-3 by the House competitiveness committee Tuesday in the second week of the Legislature’s lame duck session. It is expected to go before the full chamber later Tuesday.

Because of inflation triggers, the 2014 law signed by Gov. Rick Snyder would have allowed restaurant workers to make between $3.98 and $4.06 if Consumer Price Index growth continues at its current pace, or up to $4.15 if there is a spike. The Senate plan would cap tipped worker pay at $4 in 2030 and remove the inflation mechanism to stop future growth.

Most minimum wage workers, however, would see an increase in pay under the current proposed legislation compared to the schedule for the 2014 minimum wage law, which could rise to between $10.47 and $10.91 by 2030 instead of the $12 by 2030 proposed in the most recent legislation.

“It’s a defacto cut for tipped workers," said Mark Brewer, an attorney for the One Fair Wage committee and former chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party. “And for everyone else, it’s barely a raise at all.”

The current minimum wage is at $9.25 and the tipped wage is at $3.52. Under the original initiative language, minimum wage would have increased to $12 by 2022 and the tipped wage would have risen to $12.

Democratic Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn said the Senate's proposal boils down to a wage cut. He introduced unsuccessful amendments that would hold legislators to the same minimum wage and paid sick leave provisions they approved in the Senate bills.

“It does not hold true to any of the original intent that the original ballot initiative had,” Hammoud said of the changes.

The changes were met with stiff opposition from the One Fair Wage ballot committee that collected signatures for the initial petition, including Tracy Pease, a 30-year restaurant worker.

“No one is obligated to tip me, but I’m going to tell you what you are obligated to do,” Pease said. “You’re obligated to go ahead and listen to the 373,000 people who went ahead and said put this on the ballot.”

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce called the proposal as detailed in the initiative “the most extreme mandate in the nation” and urged legislators to take swift action to scale back the proposals and allow employers time to adjust policies in conjunction with the law.

“You need to get this done now,” said Wendy Bock, vice president of business advocacy for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

The Senate approved the changes to the citizen-initiated laws on a 26-12 vote last week.

The revised paid sick leave law would exempt companies with fewer than 50 employees and halve the minimum hours that employers would be required to provide, from 72 hours a year to 36 hours a year.

Other changes would require employees to work 40 hours to earn one hour of paid sick leaves instead of 30 hours, shorten employers’ record retention requirements and eliminate “rebuttable presumption” for workers who allege inappropriate punishment.

The changes are expected to exempt more than 160,000 Michigan small businesses that employ more than 1 million workers.

