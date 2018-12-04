Buy Photo MSU interim President John Engler starts the meeting seated next to Trustee Brian Breslin as the MSU board of Trustees votes to approve Bill Beekman as the new athletic director. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan State University said Tuesday it has transferred $500 million into a settlement fund to compensate the victims of sexual abuser Larry Nassar — but also announced the end of a separate fund created to cover counseling, sparking anger from victims and their supporters.

The university said the Healing Assistance Fund, created to provide counseling for victims and their families, is being folded into the settlement fund, reducing the amount MSU has to borrow by $8.5 million.

The fund was set up a year ago as the Nassar scandal was ramping up and the MSU trustees and former President Lou Anna Simon were under pressure to help the victims who were coming forward with complaints and filing lawsuits.

MSU suspended the fund in July following fraud allegations after paying out more than $1 million. Many victims have been clamoring for the university to reinstate it so they could get help as they try to heal.

The Healing Assistance Fund was set up to help victims until a settlement with 332 women who sued MSU could be negotiated and paid, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Tuesday.

“We felt the Healing Assistance Fund was a way to support the survivors during an incredibly difficult time,” trustees Chairman Brian Breslin said in a statement. “The fund was intended to be a bridge from the point of creation to when the survivors would receive payments from a settlement with the university.

"Now that the university has fulfilled its commitment and deposited the settlement funds, we support redirecting the remaining Healing Assistance Fund toward the $500 million lawsuit settlement. We hope survivors who need counseling support continue to seek out appropriate services, including the several options available on campus.”

Interim President John Engler said the university will redirect approximately $8.5 million remaining in the Healing Assistance Fund to the settlement payment, which will reduce the university’s borrowing to $491.5 million.

Nassar victims blasted the decision.

"Every time I think MSU leadership can’t get any worse, they somehow never cease to amaze me with their callus & heartless decisions," Larissa Boyce said on Twitter.

Added Grace French, another Nassar victim, on Twitter: "This betrayal will likely cause significant distress that will compound trauma symptoms they are already experiencing.”

Natalie Rogers, an MSU student and spokeswoman for the activist group Reclaim MSU, said it's "terrible" and "frustrating" that the Healing Assistance Fund is no longer available for Nassar's victims.

"It feels like the money wasn’t ever was going to be paid out to them in the first place," Rogers said. "Based on what Engler has said, the fund was established for show."

But Guerrant disagreed.

"The settlement is part of the many steps that the university is taking to be accountable to the survivors of Larry Nassar and to everyone," she said.

The university borrowed money to make a $425 million payment to the Qualified Survivor Fund that will go to the 332 victims who sued MSU, alleging the university failed to protect them against Nassar, who sexually abused girls and women over more than two decades.

A judge will work with the survivors to determine individual payments.

Meanwhile, the remaining $75 million is set aside in a litigation fund, which will be used to settle claims against 168 plaintiffs who sued the university up until a deadline in September. Guerrant said those claims are still being evaluated.

“Making the payment on this settlement is an important step for the university," Engler said.

"But it is not the only way MSU is accountable to those harmed,” the interim president said. “The entire campus is focused on implementing the improvements we’ve made in health care practices, reporting policies, campus-wide sexual assault education and prevention efforts and trauma-informed responses and treatment for survivors.”

