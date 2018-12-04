A University of Michigan environmental health and safety unit was called to the complex after FedEx delivered the parcel around 11 a.m. and several staffers reported feeling ill, said UM police Deputy Chief Melissa Overton. (Photo: dominosfarms.com)

Residue on a package is believed to have sickened more than 20 people Tuesday at Domino’s Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor Township, officials said.

A University of Michigan environmental health and safety unit was called to the complex after FedEx delivered the parcel around 11 a.m. and several staffers reported feeling ill, said UM police Deputy Chief Melissa Overton.

More workers reported respiratory issues several hours later, prompting a response from UM police, Ann Arbor Township fire crews and a Washtenaw County hazmat team, Overton said.

Huron Valley Ambulance transported 15

people to the University of Michigan Health System and four patients to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Four other people sought treatment on their own, the company said.

Authorities believe toner that had leaked onto the delivery caused the severe reactions, Overton said.

Other details, including the condition of the hospitalized workers, were not immediately available Tuesday night.

