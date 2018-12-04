According to a Michigan State University report, visitors spent $550,000 on admission tickets and other fair attractions at the 2018 Upper Peninsula State Fair. (Photo: Facebook)

Escanaba – Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair was up 6 percent last summer over the previous year.

The statistic is one of many in a report from Michigan State University about the fair’s economic impact. The report says the fair attracted 92,000 people over seven days in Escanaba in August, a record, reported the Daily Press.

The report says visitors spent $550,000 on admission tickets and other fair attractions. The study estimates that state fair-related spending at area hotels, stores and restaurants exceeded $5 million. The livestock exhibitors collected $444,000.

Vickie Micheau, executive director at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, says “great weather” was a big factor. The 2019 U.P. State Fair starts Aug. 12.

