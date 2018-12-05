Buy Photo Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson thanks her supporters during the Democratic Party election night party at the Sound Board theater at Motor City Casino in Detroit on Tuesday night. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Senate Republicans are advancing a controversial plan that would strip incoming Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of the power to enforce the state’s campaign finance laws.

The Senate Elections Committee on Wednesday approved legislation that would instead shift campaign finance oversight to a bipartisan committee. The six members would be picked from a list submitted by each of the two major political parties.

The legislation is among a slew of lame-duck power play proposals by legislative Republicans, who will retain their majorities next year in the House and Senate as Democrats take over top statewide offices, including the secretary of state post that has been occupied by a Republican the past 24 years.

Supporters say the proposed “fair political practices commission” is modeled on the Federal Election Commission, but critics say that bipartisan panel has proven ineffective because of routine deadlocks.

“The fear I have is that this commission will not be able to accomplish anything because of the 3-3 divide and because these commission members will be accountable to the political parties and not the voters like the secretary of state,” said Craig Mauger, a watchdog with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Under the legislation, the Michigan Republican Party and the Michigan Democratic Party would each recommend three potential members for three separate commission posts. The governor would then appoint all six members, three from each party.

Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer "would select the six members,” said Eric Doster, a Republican attorney and campaign finance expert who voiced support for the commission plan.

The proposal "advances the Legislature’s responsibility to promote the purity of elections,” Doster said, noting the Michigan Constitution does not give the secretary of state authority over campaign finance issues.

Benson has blasted the proposed legislation, which a spokesperson said would “make Michigan a national punch line by effectively ending enforcement of the campaign finance laws they are required to abide by.”

The FEC deadlocks between nine and 37 percent of the time, said Mauger, who added the state commission would “probably operate in an even more divisive fashion” because of the role the political parties would play in member selection.

Sponsoring Sen. Dave Robertson, a term-limited Grand Blanc Republican who chairs the elections committee and has personally racked up campaign finance late fees, defended the legislation in a fiery interaction with reporters.

Asked if he was attempting to strip power from an incoming Democratic secretary of state, Robertson laughed and said he said he is “perfectly comfortable” with advancing the bill for further discussion.

"We are attempting to put together a board here that would have to act in a bipartisan fashion,” Robertson said. “We have heard a lot from the other side of the aisle over the last eight years over the need for bipartisanship — in all things. Here is a chance for them to embrace it.”

With three weeks left in the lame-duck session, the legislation now sits before the full Senate.

Calling the bill a reform is an attempt to “mislead the public,” said Chris Thomas, a former Michigan elections director who served under Democratic and Republican secretaries of state.

Robertson “knows his bill hands campaign finance to politicians,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason, a Democrat, accused Robertson of trying to “bury” his own campaign finance violations by proposing the new commission.

“That’s about the most perfect example of the fox guarding the hen house that I’ve ever seen,” Gleason said in a statement. “Dave Robertson is part of the swamp that reformers like Jocelyn Benson are trying to drain.”

Robertson said the legislation has nothing to do with his own campaign finance late fees.

“I’ve complied with the state law with regard to my own situation in every respect and continue to,” Robertson told reporters. “I’m the chairman of this committee. I have the power to do this until Dec. 31, actually Jan. 1 at noon.”

State records show Robertson paid off $92 of late fees in June and $226.67 in July. Unless he made another payment that has not yet been recorded, Robertson currently owes $1,681 in campaign finance fees, according to current Secretary of State Ruth Johnson's office.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/05/mich-gop-panel-votes-strip-power-democratic-secretary-state/2217485002/