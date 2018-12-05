A diver inspects the Line 5 oil pipelines at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac in a 2013 dive on behalf of the nonprofit National Wildlife Federation. (Photo: National Wildlife Federation)

Lansing — Michigan's Republican-led Senate on Wednesday approved legislation designed to facilitate a deal between the state and Enbridge Inc. to move a controversial oil and propane pipeline into a planned tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

The proposal would create a new Mackinac Utility Corridor Authority to oversee the tunnel — drilled 100 feet beneath the lake bed — instead of the existing Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is working to finalize the deal before he leaves office at the end of the year, would appoint all three members of the new authority, which could include no more than two Republicans. Members would serve six-year terms.

Snyder had proposed using the Mackinac Bridge Authority to oversee the tunnel and the $500 million construction project, but lawmakers balked amid opposition from former members of the bridge authority wary of expanding its scope.

"Legislators appear to favor an alternative of using a new authority and Gov. Snyder supports that decision," Snyder spokesman Ari Adler said Monday.

Environmental groups, who have long warned about the risk of a major oil spill in the Great Lakes, continue to oppose the tunnel plan. But the revised proposal to create a new authority could win over reluctant Republican lawmakers and quickly advance through the state Legislature.

Sponsoring Sen. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba, and Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, reiterated their support for a new authority.

“The Mackinac Bridge Authority has done an outstanding job maintaining the Mackinac Bridge, but board members were concerned about dividing their attention by managing this new responsibility — and I completely understand," Casperson said in a statement.

The tunnel plan now heads to the House next week for consideration.

Chatfield, poised to become House speaker next year, echoed Casperson's comments and said the Legislature is "doing all we can to place a solution on Gov. Snyder’s desk that enables the construction of an underground infrastructure corridor with the proper oversight to hold all parties accountable."

Republicans hope to wrap up tunnel plans by the end of the year to avoid looming road blocks next session. Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel have both vowed to decommission Line 5 by attempting to revoke the easement that allows it to run through the straits.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday it has issued to Enbridge a permit to install an additional 48 anchor support structures into the lake bed to further secure the Line 5 dual pipelines, built in 1953.

