A fire early Monday, at Nortel Lanes bowling alley in Monroe, destroyed much of the building, and what remained had to be torn down so "hot spots" within the fire could be extinguished, Monroe Fire Department officials confirmed.

The fire started about 2:30 a.m., and the early belief is it started in the kitchen, said Captain Mike Foley of the Monroe Fire Department. Nortel Lanes is on the 600 block of North Telegraph, which is north of North Custer.

Foley said "there's nothing to salvage" after the fire, and that firefighters actually had to tear down part of the building to ensure the fire had been extinguished completely. "It's a total loss," he said.

Four other fire departments were called in to assist with the firefighting effort.

