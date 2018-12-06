Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly identify herself as a victim of sports doctor Larry Nassar, speaks Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at a Vermont conference on preventing child sexual abuse in Montpelier, Vt. (Photo: Lisa Rathke / AP)

Montpelier, Vt. – The first woman to publicly identify herself as a victim of Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar says statutes of limitations need to be addressed to ensure survivors of child sexual abuse have access to the justice system.

Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast, spoke Thursday at a Vermont conference on preventing child sexual abuse.

Denhollander, a lawyer, told her story and the obstacles she and other survivors faced. Nassar is serving effective life sentences for child porn possession and molesting young women and girls.

The conference was organized to make sure Vermont remains vigilant nearly 10 years after a law was passed in response to the sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old Brooke Bennett.

