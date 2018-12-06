Buy Photo Greenhouse Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen answers questions of guests during an open house at the marijuana provisioning center in Walled Lake, Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Walled Lake — Guests at Jerry Millen's open house for his Greenhouse provisioning center celebrated a historic day in the state's history Thursday, exclaiming, "recreational marijuana is legal!"

"I never thought I would see it legalized in my life," said Millen, a television producer who has worked in the movement to make cannabis legal in Michigan for the past eight years, at his medical marijuana shop.

The end of prohibition was a culmination in decades of work to allow people to use, end its criminalization and create an industry estimated to grow to $800 million in revenue by 2024.

"We're going to stop wasting law enforcement on the failed policy of prohibition and low-level marijuana possession," said Josh Hovey, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, which campaigned for legalization. "We're going to be creating an entire new industry, which will mean new jobs and tax revenue for schools and local government. That's really what's taking place on Dec. 6."

Events were held throughout the state Thursday in honor of Michigan becoming the 10th state and the first in the Midwest to legalize the drug for recreational use. But with the new access came confusion over the new rules and regulations.

Others are less enthusiastic, expressing concerns over the possibility of marijuana misuse by people driving on the road and making it easier for children to access.

"It's going to be a difficult day and for the foreseeable months as Michigan attempts to administer this proposal that it is not prepared for and not ready to jump into," said Scott Greenlee, spokesman for Healthy and Productive Michigan, which campaigned against the proposal voters passed last month. "Michigan has gone down this unfortunate road of what federal laws it will choose to enforce and choose to ignore."

The Reef, Detroit's largest medical marijuana dispensary, had received more than 400 phone calls on Wednesday and Thursday from people wondering if they could obtain marijuana from creational use without a medical card.

"Unfortunately, we had to tell them how it is," said Evan Pilot, the comptroller for the dispensary.

Despite legalization for those 21 years or older, recreational marijuana still cannot be sold. The state Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department has up to a year before it must begin accepting applications for those who wish to sell the drug to nonmedical users.

"The rules are a little bit confusing, but again, this is the exact same situation we’ve been through with medical marijuana," Pilot said. "Initially, there were no medical dispensaries. As things progressed, we've had retail establishments that came up in the form of provisioning centers. It's a flourishing industry, so I think it will come in time."

Activist John Sinclair, seen at the 2018 Hash Bash in Ann Arbor, said Thursday, "It's always been legal in my mind." (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

It also is illegal to use marijuana in public; violations could cost up to $100. As a result, most celebrations happened in private Thursday.

That was the case for the famed John Sinclair. Once the name of the legalization movement in the 1970s, Sinclair, now 77, had no special plans Thursday, though he had his first marijuana joint for the day rolled and ready a day before.

A back injury had left him stuck to his sofa in the heart of Detroit, but Sinclair, two smokes in of his daily five, could smile with "satisfaction."

"It's always been legal in my mind," Sinclair said in a phone interview. "They (the law) were always wrong."

A poet by trade, Sinclair, after several convictions for marijuana possession, gained international recognition in 1969 for being sentenced up to 10 years in jail for giving an undercover police officer two marijuana joints.

The "Free John Now!" movement had the slogan emblazoned on T-shirts, bumper stickers and buttons. An activist during Woodstock jumped on stage during a performance by The Who to shout about Sinclair's plight. Beatles star John Lennon wrote a song named for him and performed at a protest rally for him in Ann Arbor that attracted thousands in December 1971.

Three days later, he was released when the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the state marijuana rules were unconstitutional.

"It was rewarding," Sinclair said of the support. "How do you think I felt? I felt like I vindicated my position, that I was right."

The following March in 1972, Michigan was without any marijuana laws, effectively legalizing it for 22 days.

"I watched them release 43 people from prison," Sinclair said. "They’re going to do that a lot more. It’s going to be good."

Bills in the state Legislature have been introduced to allow people convicted of multiple violations of possessing a controlled substance to apply to have their records cleared of those crimes. Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer also has said she is in favor of forgiving marijuana crimes.

Sinclair has no regrets about starting on the drug in 1962 as a college student. He began carrying a medical marijuana card when it became legal in Michigan in 2008. He says he always had believed marijuana is safe and that the work is not finished yet.

"It’s never completed," he said. "It’s a good step forward, but they’re still going to mess with it. The police forces were institutionally lobbying the public against the legalization of marijuana. They're deeply committed. It's their livelihood. They won't just stop. And you have to pass a drug test to have a job. Some of it is nuts. It's insane. There's no basis in reality."

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a press conference on Wednesday that the department had issued a framework to officers on how to enforce the law and a full training directive will be issued over the next month.

Meanwhile, in downtown Walled Lake, next door to Nino's Italian Bakery advertising a dozen doughnuts for $7.99, the yet-to-be-open Greenhouse provisioning center was hosting guests and educating them on the new rules.

"We don't want this place to be in the dark or a secret," said Millen, the owner. "I want that stigma to be gone. I want this to be a place where people can come and be comfortable. I want my grandma to feel comfortable. And we want to keep people out of jail."

Rex Shefferly said he believes recreational legalization will help to keep people out of jail.

"People were calling for it," said the 28-year-old engineer from Farmington Hills. "It's a good thing that we're going to get rid of the war on drugs. We have so many nonviolent offenders in our prisons."

Others, such as Michelle Thurston, said they hope it will help with help with substance abuse. Thurston said several of her relatives have died from alcohol.

"I couldn't vote (the proposal) down," the 39-year-old former Pfizer employee from Commerce Township said. "It's better than alcohol."

