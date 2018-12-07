The proposed ordinance includes detailed licensing, inspection and operation hour requirements. (Photo: Gosia Wozniacka / AP)

Lansing — Licensed medical marijuana businesses can obtain weed from registered primary caregivers temporarily to supplement the supply from newly minted medical marijuana growers, the medical marijuana licensing board decided Friday.

Under the adopted resolution, the licensing board couldn't take disciplinary action against licensed provisioning centers, growers and processors who buy marijuana from caregivers while the new product from licensed growers enters the regulated market through licensing.

Board member Don Bailey opposed the resolution, noting there are people who were incarcerated and convicted for the same issue. “This goes against what’s allowed under the 2008 law,” he said.

The board’s other three members supported the resolution, though they noted it wasn’t ideal.

“It doesn’t fix everything I’d like to see fixed, but it goes in the direction of trying to provide product to patients who dearly need it,” said board Chairman Rick Johnson.

The board's decision came during a meeting where it considered dozens of applications for licenses in the emerging market and a day after Michigan’s new recreational marijuana law took effect.

The state has roughly a year to develop the adult use recreation marijuana business licensing framework, which may be similar to the medical marijuana licensing process. However, under the current adult use law, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs would handle license applications instead of an appointed board.

The resolution approved Friday will allow licensed provisioning centers, growers and processors to obtain marijuana from a caregiver if they obtain signed patient consent and enter inventory and sales into the statewide monitoring system.

The resolution allows provisioning centers to buy from caregivers through Dec. 31 and sell that product through Jan. 31. However, any product sold between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 must also be tested.

Growers and processors are able to purchase and sell products from caregivers through Feb. 28, 2019, ensuring a steady supply for patients and creating diversified strains within the market. The businesses would need to test the products before transferring them again.

As of Friday morning, prior to the meeting, roughly 67 facilities had been licensed and 98 are still operating while seeking a state license. The state has agreed not to shut down those nearly 100 unlicensed operating facilities prior to Dec. 31.

Among the applications considered Friday, the board denied applications for pre-qualification from a group backed by the trusts of former National Football League players Robert Anderson Sims Jr. and Calvin Johnson Jr., the famed Detroit Lions wide receiver. The applications sought approvals for growing, processing and provisioning facilities.

The board will hold one additional meeting Dec. 21 in an effort to license as many businesses as are qualified.

