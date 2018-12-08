Buy Photo A petroglyph, possibly representing a thunderbird, is visible in the foreground at Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park near Cass City. (Photo: Todd McInturf, file, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, known as the Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture and Lifeways, has teamed up with state transportation officials to help document and preserve ancient rock carvings.

Officials with the cultural center have spent the last two decades working to preserve Sanilac Petroglyphs, the largest known group of ancient rock carvings in Michigan.

With the help of the Michigan Department of Transportation and other state agencies, the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan used laser-measuring techniques to create digital models of more than 100 carvings.

The petroglyphs were discovered after a forest fire swept through Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park in 1881. The 240-acre park holds Michigan's only known rock carvings attributable to Native American Indians and is considered a sacred site, said William Johnson of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe's Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture.

"The ezhibiigaadek asin (written on stone) conveys the teachings of the Anishinaabek (people), who occupied the area periodically over the last 8,000 years," Johnson said. "The preservation of the Sanilac Petroglyphs will assist the general public in their understanding of the Anishinabek people; traditional beliefs of the people; preservation, conservation and protection of an irreplaceable historic site and the collaborative efforts of key stakeholders."

Donated to the state of Michigan by the Michigan Archaeological Society and managed by the Department of Natural Resources since 1971, the petroglyphs are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park is along the Cass River near Cass City in Tuscola County.

Stone tools and pottery found on the petroglyph site on the Cass River floodplain show native groups likely carved within the last 1,400 years, with some possibly created in more recent centuries.

The petroglyphs are carved in soft sandstone. After centuries of natural weathering and decades of recent human activity, some carvings have faded or disappeared. Archaeologists have been studying these petroglyphs since the 1920s and made various attempts to record and preserve them.

In April, MDOT specialists used terrestrial Light Detection and Ranging along with detailed close-up photographs to build digital models that will document the site and can be used to track changes in the petroglyphs over time.

LiDAR instruments collect 3-D information by reflecting laser light off objects. MDOT typically uses LiDAR to map roads and bridges before construction.

"Part of the reason for collecting this data at this time is to create a digital representation of the carvings in case of further degradation by natural or manmade forces," said Frank Boston of MDOT's Survey Support Unit. "This representation will be available for future generations regardless of the condition of the actual site. We plan to do a similar data collection in five years so the data can be compared and measured."

Stacy Tchorzynski, an archaeologist at the State Historic Preservation Office who managed the Sanilac Petroglyphs project, said digitally documenting the community-based project is "key to tracking site preservation, supporting tribal and archaeological research, aiding public education projects, and leaving a record for future generations."

"The petroglyphs reflect early Native experiences and teachings that continue to matter to people today and will matter to people in the future too," said Tchorzynski. "This significant site commands our greatest respect and care. It is our responsibility to preserve it for future generations."

