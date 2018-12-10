Baker College selling 5 donated homes
Owosso – A Michigan college is selling five homes that were donated by a philanthropist who was a successful maker of electric motors.
Baker College of Owosso is selling a block of houses through an online auction on Jan. 8. The houses were formerly owned by George Hoddy, an Owosso businessman who co-founded Universal Electric. He died in 2010.
The houses on West Williams Street include a mansion where Hoddy lived. Baker College tells The Argus-Press that the Hoddy block has “historic value” to Owosso, but it believes a sale is in the best interest of the school.
A house known as the Lyon-Seegmiller house has been vacant for approximately 40 years. A plan to demolish it in 2015 was dropped after public criticism.
The homes will be open for prospective bidders on Dec. 17 and Jan. 7.
