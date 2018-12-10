Marquette – Sheriff’s deputies are riding school buses in an Upper Peninsula district to try to catch drivers who violate bus-safety laws.

The Mining Journal reports that the partnership began after a driver said vehicles were passing her bus while she was loading or unloading kids in the Marquette district. If a deputy on a bus sees a violation, the officer can tell a patrol car to stop the driver.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says it’s a three-point ticket and a fine of $200 to $500.

John Kurkowski of the school district says ignoring red lights on a bus can create a “life-changing or life-ending situation.”

