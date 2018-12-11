Dr. Eden Wells listens as Genesee District Judge William Crawford reads through a prepared statement during a hearing Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Genesee District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. Wells, Michigan's chief medical executive, will stand trial on involuntary manslaughter and other charges in a criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Friday. (Photo: Jake May, AP)

The state's health department has created a nearly $180,000-a-year civil service "advisory physician" job for Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells that starts when Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer takes office Jan. 1.

On Friday, 67th District Court Judge William Crawford bound over Wells for trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and lying to a law enforcement officer connect to the 2014-15 Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint area. The pneumonia-like disease killed at least 12 individuals and sickened 79 others.

Crawford ruled that there was sufficient evidence that Wells knew about the Legionnaires' disease outbreak and was slow to warn other state officials and the public.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services posted the job opening from Nov. 5 — the day before the midterm election — and closed it on Nov. 11, a Health and Human Services spokesman said. A civil service job provides safeguards against firing compared with Wells' current appointed position.

Department spokeswoman Angela Minucici didn't immediately respond to a question asking who in state government decided to create the job. She confirmed Wells was the only applicant for the job, which became effective last week on Dec. 2.

"MDHHS determined there was a need for an advisory physician to the Population Health Administration, as we already have with other administrations within the department," Minucici said in a Tuesday statement. "This position will advise the administration on public health issues such as HIV, Hepatitis C, environmental health and more given the increasing focus on these and other public health issues in Michigan."

Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon also has been bound over for trial on involuntary manslaughter and other criminal charges related to the Flint-area Legionnaires' outbreak.

Wells makes $184,000 a year as chief medical executive, an appointed post, according to a 2017 MLive article.

The Health and Human Services Department pays among the highest salaries in state government. Four senior executive psychiatric directors were among the top 10 paid in Michigan government in 2017, with salaries ranging from about $235,000 a year to $239,269, according to Michigan Civil Service Commission data obtained by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder stood by Wells, as well as Lyon, allowing them to remain on the job after criminal charges were brought by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette two years ago.

Snyder noted the two "are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt" and "continue to be instrumental in Flint's recovery."

Wells will lose her chief medical executive post Jan. 1 when Whitmer takes office and earn $179,672 a year.

