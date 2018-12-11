Metro Detroit's Salvation Army struggles to fill kettles
The Salvation Army is asking Metro Detroiters to reach into their pockets and donate to help the charity reach its goal this holiday season.
The nonprofit is struggling to fill kettles in the last few weeks of its 2018 Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army says kettle donations are down by 20 percent and aren't on pace to reach the $8.2 million fundraising goal.
More than $2.5 million has been raised overall since the start of the campaign on Nov. 9. Last year, The Salvation Army surpassed its $7.85 million goal by $300,000 goal, officials said.
"With 14 percent of Michigan residents living in poverty, we simply can’t afford to miss making our goal this year," said Major Russ Sjögren, general secretary and commander for The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. "We are counting on the generosity of metro Detroiters to help us keep doing the most good this Christmas season and throughout the entire year."
Kettle donations account for more than one-third of all contributions to the organization. This means The Salvation Army would need to make $2.2 million from the kettles in order to reach its goal, officials said. Donations also come in online and through direct mail contributions, as well as major corporate and individual gifts.
Funds go toward programs for youths, families and seniors, as well as contributing to anti-human trafficking efforts, drug and alcohol treatment, free legal aid, emergency disaster services and more, officials said.
To give, visit www.salmich.org, text SALMICH to 41444 or call (877) SAL-MICH. Checks or money orders can be made payable to The Salvation Army, 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield.
