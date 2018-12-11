A diver inspects the Line 5 oil pipelines at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac in a 2013 dive on behalf of the nonprofit National Wildlife Federation. (Photo: National Wildlife Federation)

Lansing — The Michigan House is expected to consider legislation Tuesday that would create an authority to oversee the construction of a controversial Line 5 utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The House Government Operations Committee approved the measure 3-0 Tuesday morning despite mostly testimony from many in opposition to the bill. There were abstentions by Reps. Sam Singh, the East Lansing Democrat who is minority leader, and Christine Greig, the Farmington Hills Democrat who is the incoming minority leader.

The swift passage of the legislation likely will facilitate an agreement between Enbridge and the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, which would be the third and final pact between the Canadian energy company and state before year's end.

Sen. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba, defended the bill against criticism that the issue is being rushed before a new Democratic administration takes over. He noted that officials have been discussing solutions to address Enbridge’s aging Line 5 for roughly four years — an argument that Gov. Rick Snyder made to The Detroit News editorial board on Friday.

“People elected us, too,” Casperson said. “We have a right to do this.”

Snyder has been working to finish the deal before he leaves office and is replaced by incoming Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has called for Line 5’s closure.

The 1953 dual pipelines have long concerned environmental groups, who have warned about the risk of a major oil spill in the Great Lakes. Snyder announced an agreement with Enbridge in October that would require the energy company to finance the up to $500 million, 10-year construction.

Plans initially called for the Mackinac Bridge Authority to oversee the pipeline, but legislators amended the plan to allow for a separate authority after hearing from former bridge authority members opposed to the idea.

Should the bill gain the necessary approvals, three people would be appointed to the corridor authority board, with no more than two Republican appointees.

The corridor authority would then consider a construction agreement with Enbridge.

Opponents thanked the Senate for removing the Mackinac Bridge Authority as the oversight body for the tunnel, but argued the bridge authority was still too involved in the issue.

“We’re really not completely out of the bill,” said William Gnodtke, a former member of the Mackinac Bridge Authority. Gnodtke also criticized the $4.5 million price tag for oversight of the tunnel’s construction and operation.

“I agree it should be a neutral party, but it shouldn’t be done on the backs of the taxpayers of the state of Michigan,” he said.

Like Gnodtke, Patty Peek of the Straits of Mackinac Alliance opposed the legislation because it failed to fully remove the bridge authority from the bill and because it allows the pipeline to stay in place during construction.

“You must not saddle Pure Michigan with 10 more years of a damaged Line 5,” Peek said.

