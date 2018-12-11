Jody Dowdell-Gill considers Michelle Obama an “idol.” (Photo: Kim Kozlowski)

Michelle Obama, former lawyer, hospital vice president, wife and mother but perhaps best known as the former first lady, is scheduled to speak about “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” as part of her book tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

For King High School student Jody Dowdell-Gill, Obama can add one more title to her list: Idol.

“I see her as an idol because of all the things she has done as first lady and after the White House," said Dowdell-Gill, 17, who will attend the event. "It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to go and see her.”

More: Michelle Obama makes surprise stop at Motown Museum

Dowdell-Gill was among 100 students from eight Detroit high schools selected to attend Obama's talk, one of 12 across the nation, thanks to the Michigan College Access Network and the Detroit College Access Network.

The event was to give Obama an opportunity to talk about the events that have shaped her, beginning with her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as the first African American First Lady in the White House.

"I've been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far ...," Obama said in a statement.

Opening for Obama was Phoebe Robinson

Joining him was Angelica Bajos, a senior who carries a 4.3 grade point average at Voyageur College Prep High School in Detroit. She said she considers Obama a role model.

"Michelle Obama is a very highly educated woman of color who advocates for women and children's education," said Bajos, 17. "Education is very important to me. To be able to see her will be a one-in-a-lifetime experience."

Obama is the most beloved celebrity by millennial women, according to a study by the New York marketing firm, MBLM.

Her book, published Nov. 13 and becoming an immediate best seller, has topped 3 million in sales, prompting Obama to announce Tuesday that she would extend her book tour into next year to include 21 other events in North America in cities usch as Austin, Toronto, Atlanta and Copenhagen.

Detroit was on the first part of Obama's book tour, and many local residents and others bought tickets ranging in price from $29.50 to $300.

Among the crowd arriving early was Diane and Alicia Storey. The mother-daughter team drove two hours from Battle Creek so they could see Obama.

"Aside from her being a role model for African-American women in general, I just wanted to be able to have that closeness with her," said Alicia Storey, 34. "I see her on TV all the time, but this is an opportunity to see her up close."

Sisters Joyce McKinley and Mia Alexander have tickets in the sixth row to see Michelle Obama after Alexander’s three sons and their wives bought her an early a Christmas present. (Photo: Kim Kozlowski)

Mia Alexander's three sons and their wives bought her an early Christmas present to see Obama, putting her in the sixth row with her sister, Joyce McKinley.

"They are blessing us for Christmas," said Alexander, 54, of Romulus.

She wanted to see Obama because she is the first African-American first lady and admires her work with children.

"She's very family oriented, and that is the key to life," said Alexander.

McKinley, who already read Obama's book, said she appreciates the message that she sends to young girls.

"She let's them know they can be anything they want," said McKinley of Detroit. "Not just black girls, but white girls, too."

Earlier in the day, Obama visited the Motown Museum in Detroit, where she surprised a group of Wayne State University students.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/11/obama-speak-before-fans-lca/2281963002/