Customs officials at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron had something to write home about last week when they stopped mail shipments from Canada labeled as books and found 80 pounds of pot. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday said the haul was discovered after commercial vehicle inspections that began Dec. 6. The Canadian mail shipment was stopped for secondary inspection, when a K-9 "alerted to the presence of narcotics."

"Multiple searches" ensued throughout the weekend, resulting in the 80 pounds of marijuana being seized.

The seized drugs will be destroyed by customs. The drivers, who are Canadian, were released, along with their mail vehicles, but customs will continue to investigate the source of the drugs, said spokesman Kris Grogan.

