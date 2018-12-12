Lansing – A Detroit man charged after one man died and two others were wounded in a 2017 shooting at a Lansing barbershop has been convicted of murder and other charges.

The Lansing State Journal reports a jury this week convicted Shawn Pickens of charges including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon. The murder conviction is punishable by a mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

Police say 29-year-old Dominique Laurenz Simmons of Lansing died in the Feb. 11, 2017, shooting at the Kutt II barbershop. An 18-year-old Lansing man and a 23-year-old Detroit man had what authorities described as non-life threatening injuries. None of the shop’s employees was injured.

