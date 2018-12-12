Examining what went wrong with Nassar case
Meridian Township – Authorities in a Michigan community have hired someone to examine a 2004 investigation that failed to spur charges against now-imprisoned gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.
The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that retired East Lansing police officer Ken Ouellette will conduct the 60-day investigation into the handling a complaint made by Brianne Randall-Gay. She was 17 when she told Meridian Township police Nassar had molested her during an appointment. Police dropped the case after Nassar insisted his actions were part of a legitimate procedure.
Nassar worked for Michigan State University and the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team . Hundreds of women and girls say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.
Township officials have apologized and said police were deceived. Randall-Gay has been helping the township develop a sexual assault prevention program.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: