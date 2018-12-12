Buy Photo Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley hold an end-of-the year roundtable with the media in the Romney Building in Lansing Tuesday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder wasted no time Wednesday signing into law legislation creating an authority to oversee the construction of a tunnel to house Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

Snyder signed the legislation a day after both the Republican-controlled Senate and House approved it over the objections of environmentalists, who argue Line 5 should be immediately decommissioned to prevent a potential major oil spill.

Snyder also announced his appointees to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, which included two Democrats and one Republican. The term-limited Republican governor seemed to be extending an olive branch to critics, and perhaps Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer, by appointing two Democrats who support the tunnel project.

The legislation requires that at most two authority members can be from the same political party.

The appointees are Democrat Geno Alessandrini, of the Michigan Laborers District Council, who lives in Iron Mountain; Democrat Tony England, a dean at University of Michigan-Dearborn's College of Engineering and Computer Science and member of the Pipeline Safety Advisory Board; and Republican Michael Zimmer, Snyder’s cabinet director.

The three members will serve six-year terms while overseeing the tunnel construction, which is expected to cost up to $500 million and take more than 10 years to complete.

The 1953 dual pipelines have long concerned environmental groups, who have warned about the risk of a major oil spill in the Great Lakes. Snyder announced an agreement with Enbridge in October that would require the energy company to finance the up to $500 million, 10-year construction.

