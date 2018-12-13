Starr (Photo: Fox 2 Detroit)

Local TV news meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life, Fox 2 Detroit officials said Thursday.

Morning news anchor Amy Andrews broke the news in a tweet.

"Our hearts are broken," she wrote. "Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life.

"Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief."

Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life. Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief. pic.twitter.com/z4km8Tsb9K — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018

The station also tweeted about her death.

"Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here are in shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us."

Other co-workers also expressed sadness at Starr's passing.

"It is with a heavy heart that I post this," Fox 2 Detroit anchor Roop Raj wrote in a tweet. "Our dear friend and colleague Jessica Starr has died. She leaves behind a husband, two beautiful children and a loving family. I send my deepest sympathies to her family. Our hometown girl will always be remembered fondly.

It is with a heavy heart that I post this. Our dear friend and colleague Jessica Starr has died. She leaves behind a husband, two beautiful children and a loving family. I send my deepest sympathies to her family. Our hometown girl will always be remembered fondly. pic.twitter.com/2EjWgG9KZc — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) December 13, 2018

In her biography posted on the TV station's website, Starr said she was a Michigan native, born in Southfield and raised in Commerce Township.

She said she had two meteorology degrees, one from Michigan State University and another from Mississippi State University.

Starr worked in Lansing and worked as an auto show model/product specialist. She also worked at a TV station in Baltimore.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/13/fox-2-detroits-starr-dead-co-worker-says/2298426002/