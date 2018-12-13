Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Sentencing agreement pulled in girl’s hit-and-run death
A western Michigan judge has withdrawn a sentencing agreement for a man charged in a 6-year-old girl’s hit-and-run death
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Sentencing agreement pulled in girl’s hit-and-run death
Associated Press
Published 10:27 a.m. ET Dec. 13, 2018
Muskegon Heights – A western Michigan judge has withdrawn a sentencing agreement for a man charged in a 6-year-old girl’s hit-and-run death.
Twenty-year-old Dakota Welch’s sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, but Muskegon County Circuit Judge Timothy Hicks said he could no longer abide by a nearly six-year minimum sentence commitment.
Hicks told the packed courtroom that “it’s way more important to get it right than to do it today.”
MLive.com reports the judge says he rethought his commitment after learning that Welch had a significant driving record before Taylor Davis was struck and killed on June 10.
Welch was arrested after he left the crash scene. He pleaded no contest in October to leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death and driving with a suspended license resulting in death.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/13/girl-struck-hit-run-sentencing-agreement-pulled/38730349/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: