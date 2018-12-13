Tim Kelly (Photo: Handout photo)

Lansing — Michigan would give schools A-F letter grades for student performance in some areas – but not hand out a cumulative grade – under legislation adopted early Thursday morning in the Republican-led state House.

The narrow 56-53 vote on the scaled-back school accountability measure capped a 17-hour day in the lame-duck session as GOP leaders worked to round up votes for the plan, backed by school choice and charter advocates but opposed by several traditional public school groups who fear it could be punitive.

“Aside from some hyperbole and hysteria on the left, I think this is a good thing for Michigan,” said sponsoring Rep. Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw Township. “I think it’ll help not only parents, but it will also help schools identify their weaknesses.”

The bill, now headed to the state Senate for consideration next week during the final days of the lame-duck session, does not includea proposed commission that critics feared would operate as a “shadow” school board.

Instead, the measure directs the Michigan Department of Education to develop the school grading system but submit it to a temporary “peer review panel” that would include three appointees of the governor and two from legislative leaders.

The bill also scraps a cumulative grade for schools but will give them grades in five separate areas: English and math proficiency on a state test, growth in English and math scores, growth among English language learners, high school graduation rates and academic performance compared to similar schools.

Kelly said finding enough votes to pass the long-debated bill was a “heavy lift.” State Rep. Sherry Gay Dagnogo, a Detroit Democrat who opposed the measure, compared the day-long process to “waterboarding.”

“This won’t improve literacy rates or test scores,” Dagnogo said in a fiery floor speech. “This legislation does nothing more than provide an avenue for the likes of the DeVos family to push their agenda to eviscerate public education in our state paving the way for privatized for-profit education.”

Term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has pushed for an A-F letter grade system since 2012 and is expected to sign the measure before leaving office if it is approved by the Senate. Critics including the Michigan Education Association and the State Board of Education have fought the effort nearly as long.

While 17 other states have adopted A-F letter grade systems to measure their schools, none of those states are in the top five for performance, said Rep. Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills.

“We are failing our children, we are failing our teachers by adopting this model that doesn’t work,” Greig said.

But many of the other states that have A-F systems adopted them because they were already struggling, Kelly countered.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is an ardent school choice supporter and charter school supporter. While her powerful West Michigan family “has been supportive of like measures,” Kelly denied and undue influence on the legislative process.

“This idea that (legislators) come here as a blank slate and lobbyists just write on you, it’s just absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “Whether it’s the DeVos or whatever. Does the DeVos have any different influence than the MEA on their side?”

Lawmakers required Detroit’s public school district to create its own A-F letter grade system as part of a $617 million state bailout in 2016. The city expected to roll out the system for traditional and charter schools in the near future.

Separately, Michigan Department of Education launched a new “parent dashboard” in January that provides parents with more data about schools across the state. The A-F system would be the state’s third school performance rating system since 2012, said Rep. Kristy Pagan, D-Canton Township.

“This is sending a mixed message to parents, students and educators,” she said. “These actions cause chaos in our school system and force our teachers to over-emphasize test scores.”

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/13/michigan-schools-f-grades/2279420002/