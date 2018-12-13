Buy Photo Rain is expected to follow warmer temperatures in Metro Detroit's forecast heading into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo: John T. Greilick/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Rain is expected to follow warmer temperatures in Metro Detroit's forecast heading into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's meteorologists predict temperatures will rise above freezing and into the mid- and upper 30s on Thursday. Detroit could see a high of 38 degrees and a low of 32 degrees.

However, the chances of rain will increase after midnight and there could be some light freezing rain early Friday morning as temperatures dip below freezing, the weather service said. Less than a tenth of an inch is predicted to fall.

It also said the greatest potential for light freezing rain will fall above a line between Pontiac and Howell.

Meteorologists aren't anticipating any significant impact from the rain, but there could be slick spots on the roads, which may make travel difficult early Friday morning.

Extended forecast

Friday: Rain mainly before 2 p.m. with a high near 45 degrees and a low of about 33 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low of about 32 degrees. There's a chance of rain after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., becoming a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 2.a.m.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low of about 30 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low of about 25 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low of about 27 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees.

