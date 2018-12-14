Swans pass the time in the on Lake St. Clair as fog hangs low over the water. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News file)

The National Weather Service extended a fog advisory late Friday for Metro Detroit, warning that "dense fog" would remain through Saturday morning and icy conditions would be possible as temperatures dropped.

"Dense fog continues tonight through Saturday morning across the region," the Weather Service based in White Lake said in an advisory. The reduced visibility was expected to last through 11 a.m. Saturday.

Visibility was expected to be "reduced to near zero for a prolonged period of time," according to the Weather Service.

Meteorologists also warned the temperatures would drop below freezing, creating icy conditions on untreated roads to go along with the reduced visibility.

"If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the Weather Service advised.

The advisory covered Metro Detroit and areas farther north, including Port Huron, Midland, Bay City, Saginaw, Sandusky and Howell.

