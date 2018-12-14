The remains of what could be a shipwreck from 1878 emerge through sand along Lake Michigan near Whitehall, Mich. (Photo: Ben Solis / Muskegon Chronicle)

Whitehall – Some experts have come up with a new identity for a shipwreck that has emerged along the Lake Michigan shore in western Michigan.

They say it’s not long enough to be the LC Woodruff, a schooner that sank near Whitehall in 1878. They tell WZZM-TV that they believe it’s the Contest, which was built in Buffalo, New York, and lost in 1882.

Valerie van Heest of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association visited the site with marine archaeologist Eric Harmsen. They brought records and tools to measure the wood ribbing, which is suddenly exposed because of waves and currents.

The remains of a Lake Michigan shipwreck visible on shore near Whitehall, Mich. (Photo: WXMI-TV)

Van Heest predicts the wreck will be covered again sometime next year. She says, “Mother Nature is a wild woman.”

People have been visiting the site after seeing online photos.

People look at the remains of a Lake Michigan shipwreck on shore near Whitehall, Mich. (Photo: WXMI-TV)

