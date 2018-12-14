Miss. man to stand trial in MSU student’s death
East Lansing– A 30-year-old Mississippi man has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the fatal off-campus shooting of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student.
East Lansing District Court Judge Richard Ball ruled Thursday there’s enough evidence to send Steven Washington of Tunica to trial.
Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas, was shot at an apartment building on Oct. 12. Police say shots were fired and people were fighting at the scene, roughly 2 miles north of the Michigan State campus.
The Lansing State Journal reports two other people face charges of being an accessory after the fact, including one who was granted immunity to testify against Washington. Defense lawyer Brendon Basiga says that young man’s testimony at Thursday’s hearing was “questionable at best, audacious at worst.”
