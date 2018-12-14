Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson. (Photo: Associated Press)

Kalkaska– A mid-Michigan sheriff who was arrested for suspected drunken driving after leaving a deer hunting camp in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula has pleaded guilty in the case.

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson earlier issued an apology following his Nov. 16 arrest in Kalkaska County . He says in a statement his “poor choice has made a difficult time for my family and loved ones, and I truly appreciate the support they gave, and continue to give to me.”

Stephenson pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He was placed on probation for a year and fined.

Stephenson said he drank alcohol at the camp and left to get cellphone reception. He says he felt the alcohol “take an effect while driving,” so he stopped before his arrest.

