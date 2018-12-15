Hammond, Ind. – A Michigan woman who was crushed by her own vehicle at a tollbooth along the Indiana Toll Road has died from her injuries.

State Police say 40-year-old Luciana Ortiz of Otsego, Michigan, died Wednesday, four days after she was injured after dropping her debit card while trying to pay at a tollbooth in Hammond near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police say that when Ortiz opened her door to pick up the card on Dec. 8, her sport-utility vehicle lurched forward as she stuck a leg outside the SUV. Her vehicle continued moving, slowly wedging Ortiz against a tollgate until she lost consciousness.

A state trooper eventually rescued Ortiz and she was airlifted to a suburban Chicago hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday on Ortiz.

