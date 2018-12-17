Lotto 47 winner in Howell gets nearly $4M
A Michigan Lottery player in the Howell area bought a winning Lotto 47 ticket on Saturday that's now worth $3.73 million, the state lotto system announced Monday.
The purchase was made at the Sunoco gas station on 700 block of Michigan Avenue in Howell. The winning numbers are: 01-02-07-08-11-26.
Lotto 47 winners alone have won more than $21 million in 2018, according to the announcement. Saturday's ticket is the seventh jackpot winner sold this year.
Lotto 47 tickets cost $1. Players choose six numbers between 1 and 47 for a jackpot that starts at $1 million and continues to grow until there's a winner.
The Michigan Lottery is asking that the winner contact it at (517) 373-1237, and arrange a time to pick up their winnings in Lansing. The winner will have a year from Saturday's date, Dec. 15, to do so.
