Buy Photo Allies of Larry Nassar victims demand that Michigan State University restore the $10 million Healing Assistance Fund during the Oct. 26 meeting of the Board of Trustees. (Photo: Kim Kozlowski, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Supporters of Larry Nassar's victims are increasing pressure on Michigan State University to reinstate a fund set up to cover counseling costs for the women and their families.

On Sunday, a supporter posted an online appeal, demanding that Michigan State reinstate the $10 million Healing Assistance Fund. The fund was established a year ago to help with counseling Nassar's sexual abuse victims. It was rolled into a $500 million court settlement earlier this month.

More than 200 people signed the online petition, including Michigan State Trustee Brian Mosallam, Trustee-elect Kelly Tebay and Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. Groups such as MSU College Democrats and Reclaim MSU also signed.

"We, the Michigan State University College Democrats, strongly call on the Board of Trustees to honor their commitment and restore the Spartan Healing Assistance Fund so that the survivors as community can heal," the group said.

Some comments that said donations to MSU would be on hold until the Healing Assistance Fund was reinstated.

Others, like MSU Student Benjamin Horne, were philosophical.

"Placing finances over people costs much more than money in the long run," Horne wrote.

Dr. Nicole Eastman, an MSU alumna, added that the actions involving the fund are creating more trauma.

"This healing fund was part of what was given to these survivors for the abuse they endured," Eastman said. "This is just another way these girls and young women are being re-traumatized. Very disappointing on the part of leadership. Do better, MSU."

Victims of Nassar noted the outpouring of support.

"Survivors, myself included, were utterly shocked and disappointed at the conduct of Michigan State board members at their last meeting; we did not feel heard by university administration," said Morgan McCaul. "Today, we can rest assured that a community of alumni is listening."

Michigan State officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The online appeal was created by Kathy Haselmaier, a Michigan Technological University alumna who lives in Colorado.

It is called "MSU Honor." Upon opening the website, it reads: "Spartan Speak."

"Michigan State University made a commitment," the website said. "Spartans and other concerned citizens call on Michigan State University to honor the commitment."

Haselmaier, a Royal Oak native, said she set up the online appeal after she watched the tweets of MSU Board of Trustees meeting Friday. She said she has been wanting to do something to help the young women for a long time.

Many spoke about reinstating the fund during the public portion of the board meeting, but only Mosallam addressed it during the nearly three-hour board meeting.

"What is our response as human beings to help these people?" said Haselmaier.

Nassar, a former Michigan State physician, sexually assaulted young women for nearly three decades under the guise of medical treatment. MSU set up the Healing Assistance Fund more than a year after Rachael Denhollander made the first public accusation against Nassar and pressure was mounting for the university to do something.

The fund was shut down in July due to a fraud investigation unrelated to victims or their relatives. Many have called for it to be reinstated.

Mosallam said he signed the petition to "reaffirm my support" for the fund and other measures to promote healing and address issues the Nassar case presented.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/17/msu-michigan-state-university-healing-assistance-counseling-fund-nassar-victims/2333738002/