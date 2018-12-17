First responders rescued a woman trapped inside her vehicle after a rollover crash Sunday in St. Clair Shores, police said.

Police and fire crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at 8:17 p.m. on Harper at Centennial. One of the drivers, an adult, was trapped inside her vehicle.

The woman's condition was unknown Sunday evening. Police said she was alert and talking before she was hospitalized.

The condition of the driver of the other vehicle was unknown.

No other information immediately was available.

