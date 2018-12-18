Life expectancy: See how your neighborhood measures up
Research shows life expectancy can vary by decades depending on where you live. See how your neighborhood measures up when it comes to foretelling length of life.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/18/life-expectancy-michigan-neighborhood-rates/2346933002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.