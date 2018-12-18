Buy Photo Dr. Randall Davis, superintendent of schools in Marshall, Michigan, explains where a new security vestibule will be constructed at the Marshall Middle School. Security improvements are being funded with a grant from the Michigan State Police. ( (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature is working to finalize a long-discussed plan to improve school safety in the wake of fatal shootings in other states.

The final package taking shape during the lame-duck session does not include any firearm regulations but would instead create an Office of School Safety within the state police department, require additional officer training and mandate development of school emergency plans.

Lawmakers previously approved $58 million in related funding for the current fiscal year, including $25 million in school safety grants.

The House and Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to bills that would create the new state Office of School Safety, require schools to develop an emergency operations plan and consult with law enforcement before major construction or building renovation plans.

Another measure headed to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk would amend the Michigan Open Meetings Act to allow school boards to discuss security planning in sessions that would be closed to the public.

Other proposals awaiting final approval in the Senate would require new and current police officers to complete active violence response training by 2020, create a new school safety commission to formulate recommendations and require the state to report certain crimes to the state.

The legislation would also extend the OK2Say hotline program created under term-limited Attorney General Bill Schuette that allows students to confidentially report potential self-harm or violence.

Michigan legislators spent nearly a year debating the bills and never took up a controversial plan to arm willing teachers. They also rejected calls from a coalition of law enforcement and school groups that had urged more funding specifically for armed guards.

The state police in October handed out $25 million in school safety grants approved by lawmakers, splitting up the money between 114 public school districts, 42 non-public schools, 22 charters and 22 intermediate school districts.

Demand outweighed supply, with schools requesting a combined $69 million to pay for school safety upgrades.

State police Director Kriste Kibbey Etue said the committee that reviewed requests gave priority to requests to help secure school “access points,” which she called one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve security.

