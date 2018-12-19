Ingham County Sheriff's officials are seeking tips to find suspects accused of robbing and using a stun gun on a pastor early Wednesday.

The leader at the Good Shepherd Mission Church in Stockbridge Township told deputies two men, including one armed, woke him up in a bedroom around 4 a.m.

"The stun gun was used at least once on the pastor," investigators said in a statement. "They tied him up prior to leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Another person staying in the house at the time untied the man and called for help. The pastor refused medical treatment on the scene, according to the release.

One of the suspects is described as about 5-foot-5 tall, 140 pounds. The other is described as about 6 feet tall, between 250 and 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-8255.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/19/ingham-county-pastor-good-shepherd-mission-church-stun-gun/2371689002/