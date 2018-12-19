Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 29-year-old Newport man who died of a stabbing Monday night in Monroe County had pulled a gun during what was supposed to be the sale of a video game console, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The fatal stabbing of the Newport man, identified by authorities as Javier Antonio Trent, took place just before 8 p.m. Monday, in the Elizabeth Woods Manufactured Home Community in Newport, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. The area is south of Newport Road and west of Interstate 275.

Police say a 21-year-old Dearborn Heights man and his girlfriend, a 19-year-old Livonia woman, drove to Monroe County to sell an unspecified gaming system to Trent.

An altercation occurred between the two men, at which point Trent pulled a handgun and pistol-whipped the younger man on the back of his head, authorizes said. The younger man then pulled a knife and stabbed him "several times."

The Wayne County couple called police and waited for deputy sheriffs to arrive. Medics transported Trent to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police interviewed the couple but let them go "pending further investigation."

