Michigan-based Wolverine World Wide has sued a chemical manufacturer linked to contaminated water detected at military bases and industrial sites. (Photo: .)

Grand Rapids – A western Michigan-based footwear company has sued a chemical manufacturer linked to contaminated water detected at military bases and industrial sites.

Wolverine World Wide filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday against 3M, alleging the Minnesota-based company concealed information about the potential environmental risks of chemicals in Scotchgard and other products. The companies are co-defendants in cases involving perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.

Rockford-based Wolverine, which disposed of PFAS-laden waste for years at a landfill, says it must defend a 3M “product” now considered “a waste.”

The Associated Press left a message for 3M, which has said it’s acted responsibly. In February, it agreed to pay Minnesota $850 million to settle a case alleging the manufacturer damaged natural resources and contaminated groundwater by disposing of chemicals.

Research shows PFAS poses health risks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/19/mich-company-sues-contaminated-water/38769005/