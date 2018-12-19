Buy Photo Michigan’s unemployment rate remained the same from October to November at 3.9 percent. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

Lansing – The state says Michigan’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in November, unchanged from October.

Gov. Rick Snyder hailed the results Wednesday, saying the jobless rate was 11.3 percent when he took office in 2011. He leaves office on Jan. 1.

Snyder, a Republican, says more people are staying in Michigan instead of seeking jobs elsewhere. He says it’s “difficult to fill the jobs we have.”

The Snyder administration says major job gains have occurred in manufacturing and business services. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, will be the next governor.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/19/mich-jobless-rate-unchanged-percent/38769987/