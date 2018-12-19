Pedestrians on South State Street in Ann Arbor. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

U.S. Census data released Wednesday showed Michigan's population increased by 19,468 residents to 9,995,915 people as of July 2018.

It's the seventh straight year the U.S. Census Bureau announced growth for the state.

Michigan's population peaked at 10,055,315 in 2004, according to census data.

The state's growth, which was 0.2 percent, still lags the nation at 0.6 percent. Nevada and Idaho were the fastest-growing at 2.1 percent.

Loading...

The data showed more residents moving in than leaving this year, with net migration at 4,649 people. That makes it at least two straight years Michigan has seen positive migration numbers in the annual releases, said the state's demographer Eric Guthrie, who has analyzed the census data.

"It's more than just a fluke," Guthrie said. "We seem to be moving in a positive direction."

The gains likely won't prevent Michigan from losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census.

As of now, Michigan would lose one of its 14 congressional seats after the 2020 census when comparing the growth of other states with Michigan, according to an online apportionment tool from the University of Michigan Population Studies Center.

Michigan lost one seat after the 2000 census; two after 1990 and one after the 1980 census. According to the latest estimates, Texas, Oregon, Florida, Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina would gain seats, while Michigan, Illinois, New York, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Pennsylvania would lose.

Nine states lost population, including New York and Illinois, which lost 45,116 or a 0.4 percent drop.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/19/michigan-census-population-2018/2347938002/