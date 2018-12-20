Buy Photo Ashourina Slewo, right, of Madison Heights, holds the bullhorn for Linda Markos of Warren, as they protest in front of Detroit's federal courthouse earlier this year. Slewo's Iraqi-born father, Warda Slewo, was recently released on bond after being detained for nine months. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that a Detroit judge lacked the authority to stop the deportation of Iraqi nationals in 2017 and grant them bond hearings that resulted in the nationwide release of hundreds of detainees.

A three-judge panel from the 6th Circuit issued the 2-1 ruling Thursday afternoon after many Iraqi detainees had already been released after being swept up in immigration raids in 2017.

Most of the detainees were expected to have been released by Thursday, the deadline set by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith in Detroit, who on Nov. 20 granted two motions filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan.

Those motions sought the release of the detainees and the sanctioning of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for "demonstrably false statements to the court designed to delay the proceedings." Thursday's Appeals Court ruling does not address Goldsmith's Nov. 20 order.

The ruling is the latest development in Hamama v. Adducci, a nationwide class-action lawsuit filed in June 2017 on behalf of hundreds of Iraqis, who were arrested throughout the country without warning and threatened with immediate deportation though many came here as children and have lived and worked in the U.S. for decades, ACLU officials said.

In its 28-page ruling, written by Sixth Circuit Judge Alice M. Batchelder, the panel said the ACLU's choice to file its motions before the district court in Detroit "was undoubtedly outside the norm for removal proceedings, over which immigration courts hold exclusive jurisdiction."

The opinion said the law is clear that the U.S. Attorney General is the authority to execute removal orders.

"These orders are not subject to judicial review," said Batchelder, a President George H.W. Bush appointee.

The opinion also said the law "unambiguously strips federal courts of the authority to enter class-wide injunctive relief, as the district court did in this case."

The panel ordered Goldsmith's preliminary injunctions to be vacated for both the removal-based and the detention-based claims.

“Though we are disappointed that the majority failed to recognize the critical role courts play in protecting people who could be killed if deported," said Miriam Aukerman, ACLU of Michigan senior staff attorney, "today’s decision does not change the fact that over the past year and a half, hundreds of Iraqis have been able to present their cases before immigration judges, rather than being suddenly deported without a hearing to a county where they are in incredible danger."

Aukerman said Thursday the ruling will have no immediate impact on the released detainees and will not result in the re-detention of any of the Iraqis in the case.

"Everyone who is eligible for released is being released as of the end of the day today," she said. "There is basically a period of time for us to review the decision and make next steps."

The case brought by the ACLU sought to end the detention of some 1,400 Iraqis nationally, including 114 initially gathered in Metro Detroit during the raids.

The raids followed President Donald Trump's executive order barring admission into the United States of nationals from seven countries, including Iraq. In March, Iraq was dropped from the list when a new policy was negotiated between Iraq and the United States.

The ACLU argued that if the detainees were repatriated to Iraq, they would face torture or death for their Christian faith or for having served in the U.S. military.

ICE began releasing the detainees on Sunday. The detainees were put under orders of supervision, requirements vary by detainee, the ACLU said.

A couple of the men held in detention centers around the country are expected to remain in custody while the government continues plans to remove them by the end of January, the ACLU says.

“We are reviewing the decision and will continue fighting to protect our clients, many of whom were able to hug their children and families for the first time in a year and a half, after being released earlier this week,” Aukerman said.

On Nov. 20, Goldsmith said in his ruling that the federal government cannot indefinitely detain foreign nationals.

"The law is clear that the federal government cannot indefinitely detain foreign nationals while it seeks to repatriate them when there is no significant likelihood of repatriation in the reasonably foreseeable future."

Goldsmith ordered the detainees released within 30 days, acknowledging even in release they will likely face hardships.

"... They have been deprived of more than a year of their lives with their families and their communities," Goldsmith said in his ruling. "Additionally, it is doubtful any of them have their old jobs or businesses waiting for them after this long period of time. Even after their release ... (they) will have to start over to regain some measure of economic stability."

In April, federal attorneys said Goldsmith overstepped his jurisdiction and that the Iraqis could have challenged removal in immigration courts, and then to the federal appeals court.

“The district court just got that wrong as a matter of law,” Justice Department attorney Scott Stewart said at the time. He said the immigration courts have a “robust” and “thorough set of protections.”

Stewart was not immediately available for comment on Thursday's ruling.

In her dissent, Sixth Circuit Judge Helene White wrote the ACLU attorneys presented Goldsmith with evidence that because detainees were likely to be killed or tortured if deported, their impending removals would be in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Convention Against Torture, and that without a stay, they would be deported before they could seek relief under these acts.

"The government did not contest this evidence, and the majority does not find fault with the district court’s findings that without a stay, deportations would commence immediately, with death, torture, and persecution probably resulting," White wrote.

White, a Democrat, originally nominated by President Bill Clinton but blocked by Senate Republicans, was later appointed by President George W. Bush.

In October, the ACLU filed a petition for the full release and called for sanctions against ICE for repeated delays in providing documents to the court. The government's document review "has moved at a glacial pace," Goldsmith said, citing an "endless cycle of potential removals, but with dubious results."

The court issued a preliminary injunction in July 2017 to allow detainees to remain in the country; a second injunction was issued in January, holding that those "subject to prolonged detention are entitled to a bond hearing ... unless the government proffered individualized evidence that a detainee should not receive a hearing."

The ACLU has accused ICE officers of telling detainees to sign documents saying they want to be sent back to Iraq instead of facing prosecution in the United States. More than 30 unwillingly signed.

