An infant rests inside a “baby box” installed in Indiana in a photo posted to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes Facebook page in November. Michigan lawmakers are considering bills that would allow mothers to surrender their children inside baby boxes installed at hospital, fire stations and police department. (Photo: Facebook via Safe Haven Baby Boxes)

Lansing -- Legislation allowing Michigan hospitals and police and fire departments to install “baby boxes” at their facilities is headed to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk after receiving final approvals from the House Thursday.

The “newborn safety device” where a parent could safely surrender an infant would lock from the outside after an infant is placed inside, trigger a call to 911 within 30 seconds and include visible instructions about its use.

The legislation is an expansion of the state’s existing 2000 safe haven law, which allows parents to leave their child with an employee at a hospital, police or fire station if that child is younger than 72 hours old, said Rep. Bronna Kahle, the legislation’s sponsor. The child is later put up for adoption.

The extension of the current law adds a layer of anonymity to the process for parents who may be afraid of face-to-face contact while surrendering their child.

“This just adds that extra layer of success,” Kahle said. “It’s a win for everyone. It’s a win for the mom and a win for the child.”

The Adrian Republican’s bill also extends the law to apply to infants up to 30 days old.

The Senate approved the main bill in a 30-8 vote Tuesday after adopting an amendment to hold a manufacturer liable for any injury to a baby, including death, that results from use of the device. The House concurred on those changes Thursday in a 98-9 vote.

The non-profits behind the baby boxes would pay for manufacturing, installation and maintenance of the boxes, similar to a Kiwanis Club installing an AED at a school.

More than 200 newborns have been surrendered in Michigan through the state’s safe delivery program since 2001, primarily at hospitals at the time of birth, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which would be responsible for developing safety guidelines for the boxes.

The MDHHS has no official position on the legislation but expressed concerns early on in the legislative process that included the possibility of the box malfunctioning.

The equivalent of Michigan’s department in Indiana initially opposed the idea of baby boxes, but the initiative has worked there, Kahle said.

The legislation leaves the development of guidelines and oversight up to the department so the rules “can be to their desire and their specifications,” Kahle said.

Baby boxes installed in Indiana included a bassinet inside the box, heating and cooling features and health information for the mother. Two alarms are sent to 911 when the box is opened and closed to ensure prompt retrieval of the child.

While current law requires emergency services providers to supply parents with information on their parental rights and give them the opportunity to sign a release terminating those rights, parents leaving their child in a baby box instead have the option of leaving their phone number at the dropoff location.

The addition of baby boxes to the safe haven law "while well intended, is misguided," said Dawn Geras, president of Chicago-based Save Abandoned Babies, a group that helped to implement safe haven policies in Illinois.

The boxes remove the chance for the mother to receive medical care, would create confusion about which safe havens offer boxes and which don't, and remove the chance to explain to a parent her parental rights, Geras said.

Geras said she wants to do all she can to save infants at risk of abandonment, but opposed the legislation because of "all of the potential pitfalls and dangers and confusion regarding what already does exist."

